He is the drummer, co-founder and spokesman of the heavy metal band Metallica, who early next month will be playing the inaugural gigs at the new Royal Arena venue in Copenhagen. Additionally, he and his band-mates have just been nominated for a Grammy in the category ‘Best Rock Song’ for their track ‘Hardwired’.

Hasn’t he got one arm?

Noooh, that’s the drummer of Def Leppard! Although he did date Connie Nielsen and she was in ‘Gladiator’ in which Russell Crowe cut somebody’s arm off and might have fought a leopard. Two-armed Ulrich nearly followed his tennis pro dad into the game, but in the end was drawn to a different kind of racquet. Just as well, as at 1.66m tall, he can barely see over the net.

But there’s a Def Leppard link?

Not really, although they are a cited influence. Oh, and about a decade ago, a commenter on metalsucks.net said Metallica should sack Ulrich and hire Def Leppard’s drummer so that “everyone will realise that Lars is one step away from having Cerebral Palsy”.