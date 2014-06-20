He is a Danish actor who is successful enough to have an English-language Wikipedia page. Appearances in films such as ‘War Horse’and ‘Nymphomaniac’ along with the DR mega series ‘1864’ have confirmed him as one of Denmark’s leading character actors – as long as the character involves some kind of menacing frothing at the mouth.

Where have I seen him? He made his first major appearance as the disturbed sex freak Otto in the crime series ‘Rejseholdet’ (mobile task force). Since then, he has become an expert in portraying bizarre, unflattering minor roles

So an expert at minor roles, but not so good in major ones? There’s a good chance you haven’t seen any of the films in which he has played one of the leads – the biopic ‘Glistrup & Spies’ (‘Sex, Drugs & Taxation’), for example. Bro played the cuddly, if slightly racist media darling Mogens Glistrup (you may have heard of him as a politician who liked to protest against high taxes and rather fittingly went to prison for tax fraud).