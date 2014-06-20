She is a Danish television and film actress who, as you read this, is probably planning all kinds of hell for Snow White in ‘Den Anden Verden’, this year’s julekalender. Either that, or the wicked stepmother’s already snuffed it and the program – in sickly ‘Lord of the Rings 3’ fashion – is luxuriously using the final episode to overload viewers with hygge ahead of their six-hour Christmas Eve feast.

Mirror, mirror on the wall … she’s not even the fairest in the room …

You’re very unkind, but observant. We must presume, therefore, that’s she is … horror of horrors in this narcissistic age … a very good actress.

What might I have seen her in? She was the star of the 2007 hit DR1 series ‘Forbrydelsen’, which was enormously popular when it was shown in the UK in 2011 as ‘The Killing’.