 Who needs Black Friday when you can reconnect, recycle and remember the good old days? – The Post

Who needs Black Friday when you can reconnect, recycle and remember the good old days?

Venture down to Copenhagen’s Kulturhuset Indre By this long weekend to learn more about recyling and happy times without the need for devices

Make like Banksy down to the culture centre (photo: John Jones, Flickr)
November 23rd, 2017 11:26 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

So we had the build-up to Halloween lasting the whole of October, swiftly followed by the countdown to Christmas starting.

And in case that wasn’t enough for the retail industry, we had Singles Day on November 11 – a day to spoil yourself, which originated in the land of the little emperors – and have Black Friday to look forward to tomorrow.

So it’s no surprise to learn there’s been a backlash against all this rabid commercialism and that Copenhagen Municipality is endorsing four days of recycling events over the coming long weekend.

Call it a Green Friday if you will, leave your devices in a drawer, and remember what it was like before Apple changed our lives forever.

Disconnect, reconnect
The city’s cultural centre Kulturhuset Indre By, in association with environmentally-inclined Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen, are laying on a wide range of events designed for you to disconnect with modern life and reconnect with the simple pleasures of old.

It could be finding a book to read – you remember those things? As Baldrick said: “It’s a big papery thing tied up with string” – or sourcing an old film that isn’t deemed worthy of inclusion in the classic section on Netflix alongside ‘Gremlins’.

Alternatively, perhaps you have stuff cluttering up your wardrobe you don’t use anymore, or fancy making yourself some new clobber, while spinning and telling a few old yarns?

A crash course in recycling 
And who doesn’t want to know more about recycling, and how to get the most out of  those horrendous children’s plastic castles that seemed such a good idea at the time.

Well, they’re not miracle workers: dumping them in a ‘hard plastic’ container is probably your only solution.

 

 

Events November 23-26


Swapshop
Nov 23-26, Thu- Fri 14:00-19:00, Sat-Sun 12:00-17:00; Kulturhuset Indre By, Charlotte Ammundsens Plads 3, Cph K
Bring whatever you want. Take whatever you want. There’s no pressure to give or take, as long as good homes are found for all the clothes, shoes, accessories., books, toys, games, puzzles, DVDs, CDs and Christmas decorations. Good luck shifting your ‘My Little Pony’ castle though.

Hotpot
Nov 23, 17:00-19:00; Kulturhuset Indre By; 40-65kr
Local eatery Madøre are serving up an affordable feast for all-comers.

Friday Bar
Nov 24, 16:00-20:00; Kulturhuset Indre By
Enjoy cheap drinks and bar snacks, including insect nuts, while you unwind for the weekend to the funky tunes of the DJ group Pladevennerne.

Create a Creature
Nov 25, 12:00-17:00; Kulturhuset Indre By
Construct a creature of your choice using used cuddly toys. Head transplants, feathery innards, two lovely black eyes, everyone gets to play Doctor Frankenstein. It sure beats designing a pricey bear at Tivoli, and it could make a unique Christmas present for your least favourite uncle.

Knitting exchange café
Nov 26, 12:00-15:00; Kulturhuset Indre By
This Sunday stitch café will be a hive of activity as knitters, needlers and crocheters exchange knowledge, thread and yarns.

Christmas workshop
Nov 26, 12:00-17:00; Kulturhuset Indre By
Join Susse Volander’s Christmas Workshop to make recycled Christmas decorations out of old tat.

Recycling Christmas Market
Vasbygade Genbrugsstation, Vasbygade 26, Sydhavnen; Nov 26, 12:00-16:00
With a focus on jewellery and ornaments, come and see the treasure that some have made of other people’s trash. Free gløgg, æbleskiver and cocoa will be served.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Who needs Black Friday when you can reconnect, recycle and remember the good old days?
National
Record number of Danes charged with selling cannabis oil
National
Mister Mayor! Vast majority of new mayors are men
Activities
In between the garish tinsel, gems are waiting to be uncovered

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved