Why Copenhagen’s three-legged race makes sense on a Siberian winter’s day

How do you keep warm on a cold Siberian winter’s night in a tent? Strip naked and share the sleeping bag, of course – or at least that’s what the monks used to say at the local Catholic school.

Is it an urban myth? Well, putting this theory to the test on Saturday will be the competitors in the St Patrick’s Day 3-legged Charity Race, as weather forecasters are promising freezing conditions due to cold air arriving from northwest Siberia.

On both Friday and Saturday, strong winds will make it feel like it is minus 10 degrees outside, so your best form of protection is huddling up close to another body, right?

The race has seen worse

Race organiser Siobhan Kelleher isn’t worried though, as ten years ago the race was run in a blizzard.

“I always smile when I think of St Patrick’s Day 2008, when we woke to a snow blizzard. I thought it would be a disaster and no-one would turn up,” she told CPH POST.

“But when I arrived down at Kennedy’s for the registration I saw them coming – over 200 of them! It was so cold, but we had such a blast, and we raised 21,500 kroner for charity, so it was a really great day.”

Huge charity event

Once again, the race will be raising funds for worthy charities – this time Danske Hospitalsklovne, the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice in Dublin, and the CCAF- Cambodian Children’s Advocacy Foundation.

And once again, Kennedy’s at Gammel Kongvej 23 is the place to register, between 11:30-12:30 on Saturday, with the race scheduled to start from ‘The Tent’ at Axeltorv at 13:30 and then visit five pubs where participants drink half a pint of beer at each.

Participation costs 150 kroner per team, and thanks to sponsors Diageo and Carlsberg the entire entry fee goes to charity.

The participating pubs, in order, are The Shamrock Inn, Pub and Sport, The Globe, Victoria Pub and The Dubliner.

Wrap up warm!

Kelleher advises anyone entering to wrap up warm, but preferably in green attire!

Following the exploits of 2008, she has no doubt the competitors – some of which have travelled from abroad to compete – will turn out in heavy numbers.

The public are equally welcome to come out and cheer on the racers, and there will be plenty of collection boxes along the route taking donations.

Find out more here