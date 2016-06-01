 Wind breaker! FCK takes last-gasp triumph in Copenhagen derby – The Post

Wind breaker! FCK takes last-gasp triumph in Copenhagen derby

New Firm marred by another round of hooliganism as five policemen end up in hospital

Shhhh, can you hear the Wind? (photo: FCK)
November 5th, 2018 8:14 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Due to injury, the last few months have been largely frustrating for FC Copenhagen’s young striker Jonas Wind.

But all that woe evaporated on early Sunday afternoon when the 19-year-old came on as a sub to get a last-minute winner in the New Firm Derby against bitter rivals Brøndby.

An intense game at Brøndby Stadium looked to be ending in a goalless draw before Wind put away a Robert Skov cross deep into injury time.

The win, coupled with FC Midtjylland’s draw in Esbjerg, sends the Lions top of the Superliga, two points clear of FCM. Brøndby, meanwhile, continue to struggle down in eighth.

READ MORE: Lions caged as Czech side runs out winners

More violence
Unfortunately, the match will once again also be remembered for the violence that took place after the final whistle.

Hooligans threw rocks and tear gas at the police and, aside from a number of arrests being made, five policemen ended up in hospital.

The situation was worst near Bodega Hovsa, a popular hangout for Brøndby fans, and the police are looking through video material to identify the culprits.

Related News



Latest News

International
International News in Brief: Denmark and Poland end 40-year Baltic border dispute
Business
Business news in Brief: Transport firm dropped after poor working conditions revealed
National
Five cases of multi-resistant TB found in Denmark this year
National
S-trains hit by industrial action this morning

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved