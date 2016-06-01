Wind breaker! FCK takes last-gasp triumph in Copenhagen derby

Due to injury, the last few months have been largely frustrating for FC Copenhagen’s young striker Jonas Wind.

But all that woe evaporated on early Sunday afternoon when the 19-year-old came on as a sub to get a last-minute winner in the New Firm Derby against bitter rivals Brøndby.

An intense game at Brøndby Stadium looked to be ending in a goalless draw before Wind put away a Robert Skov cross deep into injury time.

The win, coupled with FC Midtjylland’s draw in Esbjerg, sends the Lions top of the Superliga, two points clear of FCM. Brøndby, meanwhile, continue to struggle down in eighth.

More violence

Unfortunately, the match will once again also be remembered for the violence that took place after the final whistle.

Hooligans threw rocks and tear gas at the police and, aside from a number of arrests being made, five policemen ended up in hospital.

The situation was worst near Bodega Hovsa, a popular hangout for Brøndby fans, and the police are looking through video material to identify the culprits.