Wintry conditions hit Denmark

This week’s inclement weather has been a key focus of attention among many Copenhageners.

Temperatures have dipped as low as -10 degrees but have felt closer to -20 due to strong northwesterly winds.

A deluge of icy conditions with some snow have combined to produce a range of issues affecting residents right across the country.

Boat collision

A fishing boat collided with Aggersundbroen – a road bridge that crosses the Limfjorden in northern Jultand.

The boat, the Karen Margrethe, was pushed off course due to ice flows in the river.

Three crew members were rescued by helicopter from the vessel and the bridge was closed for a short time in the interest of safety.

Man dies

On Tuesday, a 54-year-old man with dementia died due to cold weather conditions battered Bonholm.

The man was found in snow not far from his home in Midtbornholm and was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wildlife under threat

Experts suggest the cold weather will make it hard for the nation’s bird population to find water reserves – resulting in many premature deaths.

They also suggest the temperatures could threaten other wildlife species due to the lack of food often found at this time of year.

Traffic chaos

Snow and ice caused travel disruption on the Østjyske motorvej, an east Jutland motorway, where a truck skidded on ice and ended up blocking the road for several hours.

Other minor road accidents were reported in southern Zealand and on Lolland-Falster.

Meanwhile, trains between Næstved and Rødby were cancelled throughout Wednesday.

Officials from DSB said the service would return to its usual schedule by 18:00 tonight.