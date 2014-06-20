 Wolf kills sheep in southern Jutland – The Post

Wolf kills sheep in southern Jutland

Scientists estimate four wolves are roaming wild in Denmark

In 2012, a male wolf (not this one) was spotted roaming wild in Denmark for the first time in 200 years (photo: iStock)
February 17th, 2017 3:29 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A Danish sheep farmer has today found a dead sheep in one of her folds in Skærbæk in southern Jutland, which has according to the nature agency Naturstyrelsen fallen prey to a wolf.

Naturstyrelsen performed an autopsy on the dead animal on the spot and confirmed it had been attacked by a wolf.



Åse Svendsen can therefore expect to get financial reimbursement for the loss.

She has already experienced wolf attacks in the past and accordingly taken prevention measures, including the installation of wolf-secure fences and getting a sheepdog to protect her livestock.

However, the killed sheep was found outside the secure fence.

READ MORE: Danish politician says wolves should be shot in the head

Wolves have returned
In 2015, the Danish authorities received 41 inquiries about potential wolf attacks, while the figure fell to 27 last year.

The most recent wolf attack was reported at the end of November when five sheep were killed in Ulfborg in west Jutland.

In the last three years, the Danish state has paid out 50,200 kroner in compensation to farmers who have suffered the loss of livestock due to a wolf attack.

In 2012, a male wolf was spotted roaming wild in Denmark for the first time since 1813, when the canine species became extinct.

Scientists estimate at least four wolves have now permanently settled in the country.

 

Related News


Latest News

Denmark
Danish teenage girl charged with planning two bomb attacks and stabbing educator
National
Record number of Danes visit a chiropractor
Denmark
Wolf kills sheep in southern Jutland
National
‘Fifty Shades Darker’ sees 50 percent increase in sex toy sales in Denmark

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved