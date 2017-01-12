Woman killed in bizarre scooter accident at Odense’s main railway station

A woman has been killed by an electric scooter, but it is not what you might presume, as the cause of her death was highly unusual – like something out of a James Bond movie.

Just before noon

A 49-year-old man, shortly before midday on Friday, decided to drive an electric scooter down an escalator at Odense’s main railway station.

He and the scooter collided with a 70-year-old woman, hitting her from behind. It has not been confirmed, but presumably the man was speeding down a metallic ramp between two escalators when he lost control.

Died in hospital

She was taken from Odense Banegård Center to Odense University Hospital but died a few hours later. Her relatives are informed.

The man has been charged with causing her death – most probably with negligent manslaughter.