 Woman killed in bizarre scooter accident at Odense’s main railway station – The Post

Woman killed in bizarre scooter accident at Odense’s main railway station

Man likely to be charged with negligent manslaughter for speeding down an escalator and colliding with victim

The scene of the tragic accident (photo: Nils Öberg)
July 1st, 2019 9:50 am| by Ben Hamilton

A woman has been killed by an electric scooter, but it is not what you might presume, as the cause of her death was highly unusual – like something out of a James Bond movie.

Just before noon
A 49-year-old man, shortly before midday on Friday, decided to drive an electric scooter down an escalator at Odense’s main railway station.

He and the scooter collided with a 70-year-old woman, hitting her from behind. It has not been confirmed, but presumably the man was speeding down a metallic ramp between two escalators when he lost control.

Died in hospital
She was taken from Odense Banegård Center to Odense University Hospital but died a few hours later. Her relatives are informed.

The man has been charged with causing her death – most probably with negligent manslaughter.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
‘Dark Noon’ leads the way with three CPH Culture nominations
Business
Denmark second best in the world for workers’ rights
International
Nord Stream 2 drops plans to establish pipeline through Denmark
National
Born on the 1st of July: New laws kicking in today

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved