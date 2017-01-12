Woman killed on playground swings in Copenhagen suburb

Police in Ballerup are still investigating the circumstances that led to a 31-year-old woman being killed in a playground on Baltorpvej at around 19:20 yesterday.

It appears she was playing on some swings when they collapsed on top of her head, causing extensive injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

The woman was out in connection with celebrating a 75th birthday, reports TV2 Lorry.

Widening enquiries

“We’re still not completely clear about the circumstance surrounding the accident,” the duty officer at Københavns Vestegns Politi told TV2.

“At the moment, we’re still making enquiries out there and we will be continuing today so the playground will be closed up to and including Monday.”

Several other playgrounds with swings in the area have also been cordoned off while the investigations continue.