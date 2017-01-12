 Women soldiers want scope of sexual violations in Danish Defence investigated – The Post

Women soldiers want scope of sexual violations in Danish Defence investigated

Some 100 instances reported over the past two years

Defence under fire over sexual violation reports (photo: Forsvaret)
May 6th, 2019 11:58 am| by Christian W

The association for female veterans, Foreningen Kvindelige Veteraner (FKV), has called for an investigation into the prevalence of sexual violations in the Danish military.

The news comes in the wake of the association receiving about 100 reports over the past two years from women who feel they’ve been sexually violated while serving in the Danish military.

“It’s everything from ‘mild’ instances – enduring derogatory comments on a daily basis, which can feel terrible particularly if you are deployed – to harsh cases involving assaults and attempted rapes,” Marie Sihm, the deputy head of FKV, told Politiken newspaper.

Defence willing to act
The head of Danish Defence, General Bjørn Bisserup, said he was surprised at the number of cases reported, but was willing to look into the situation.

Bisserup stated that Danish Defence was keen to recruit more women and that it was imperative for the military to be a safe place to work – including for women.

Danish Defence hasn’t looked into the issue since 2003 – when about a third of the women asked said they had experienced gender-based derogatory behaviour.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
