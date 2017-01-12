 Working nights might give you brain damage, Danish study indicates – The Post

Working nights might give you brain damage, Danish study indicates

A new Danish scientific study points to the fact that working night shifts can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia

Night work can seriously damage your health (photo: Pixabay)
April 20th, 2017 3:28 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish researchers have recently released a scientific study of the lives of 18,015 nurses and found that 270 of them died from either cardiac ailments, diabetes, Alzheimer’s or dementia, Ugebrevet A4 reports.

The study found that the incidence rate of these diseases was much higher among nurses who worked evening or night shifts.



READ ALSO: New IT system causing chaos at Danish hospitals

Professor Zorana Jovanovic Andersen from the centre for epidemiology and screening at Copenhagen University said her team expects these findings could be extrapolated to other jobs with similar results.

“Night work doesn’t only affect nurses, but everybody who works at night,” she said.

Increasing the chance of dying
The study is the first to show that night work can cause damage to the brain, and researchers estimate that night work increases the likelihood of premature death by 26 percent.

Statistics-wise, there is still an element of uncertainty, and the figure can lie somewhere between 5 and 51 percent. There was also a slightly surprising finding, inasmuch as the risk proved to be highest for those on evening, rather than night shifts.

On top of this, even though people doing night work have more health problems than the norm, there is still disagreement as to what the cause really is.

However, Dorte Steenberg, the vice chairperson of the Danish nurses organisation, thinks the problem should be taken seriously and urgently looked into.



Latest News

Denmark
Earth Day in Denmark: clean the Lakes with the US Embassy, march for science, and spend a week in reflection
Denmark
Danish researchers on verge of cancer treatment breakthrough
Culture
Mads Mikkelsen swapping flesh chomping for teeth chattering
Denmark
Working nights might give you brain damage, Danish study indicates

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved