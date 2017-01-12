 World’s longest power cable to link Denmark with the UK – The Post

World’s longest power cable to link Denmark with the UK

Viking Link to give Danes more maneuverability with their green energy

Viking Link expected to be ready in 2022 (photo: Energinet.dk)
October 30th, 2017 8:55 am| by Christian W
The energy and climate minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, has approved a new power cable that will stretch from Denmark to the UK.

The Viking Link cable will be over 750 kilometres in length – making it the world’s longest – and will provide Denmark with a high level of supply security and ability to trade with power.

“Strong power connections abroad are essential to small nations like Denmark. We will have the opportunity to sell our surplus green energy on a larger market,” said Lilleholt.

“Meanwhile, we will get a larger supply of energy to Denmark when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining. Strong energy links to our neighbours contribute to more affordable and reliable power for out consumers and to keep the value of wind power up.”

11 billion chipped in
The new link will stretch from near Vejen in south Jutland over to Bicker Fen, near the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, some 170 km north of London.

The capacity of the cable will be 1,400 MW – the equivalent of about a third of Denmark’s average electricity consumption.

Construction on the link will begin in 2019, and the project is expected to be completed by 2022.

In connection with the Viking Link, the high-voltage grid between Holstebro and the German border will be expanded via two other projects. In total, Denmark will invest 11 billion kroner into the three projects.

(photo: efkm.dk)

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
