World’s smallest hotel is in Copenhagen

If you’re looking to book a room (or ‘the’ room actually) at Hotel Central in Copenhagen, you’d best ensure no one in your party suffers from claustrophobia.

Located in the capital’s Vesterbro district, the hotel only has one room, and at a Spartan 2.5 by 3 metres, you can just squeeze and couple of people and their bags in there. According to the world records union WorldKings, it’s the smallest hotel in the world.