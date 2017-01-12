 World’s smallest restaurant opening in Denmark – The Post

World’s smallest restaurant opening in Denmark

As it suggests, Restauranten 1:1 serves a single patron

Table for one then, monsieur (photo: Pixabay)
April 29th, 2019 1:44 pm| by Christian W

Two years ago it was revealed that the smallest hotel in the world was actually in Copenhagen, offering only one room in Vesterbro at just 2.3×3 metres in size.

Now, it has emerged that the smallest restaurant in the world will also be opening in the Danish capital – temporarily at least.

From today, Restauranten 1:1 will serve a single guest at a time from its kitchen at Gammel Kongevej 139 in Frederiksberg as part of an initiative created by the chef William Milsted in co-operation with the supermarket Irma.

“Restauranten 1:1 will be an intense sensory experience that underlines the importance of the meal. You eat alone and can fully concentrate on your meal, while realising that ‘ready-made’ food can taste home-made if it is prepared properly,” said Milsted.

READ MORE: World’s smallest hotel is in Copenhagen

Sold out quick
The initiative seeks to focus on how the eating habits of the busy Danes don’t necessarily need to go hand in hand with poor quality.

The restaurant will serve Irma’s To-Go meals, which have been developed in tandem with Cofoco, Lê Lê, Letz Sushi, GrødxHanegal, Wooden Spoon and Meyers. Specially-chosen beer and wine will accompany the meals.

The tiny eatery has the space for one guest, a waiter and a chef. The food is free, but all available reservations have already been swept up.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Business Round-up: Carlsberg admits it probably isn’t the best beer in the world
Business
Police raid counterfeit Lego factory in China
Local
World’s smallest restaurant opening in Denmark
Local
Woman killed on playground swings in Copenhagen suburb

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved