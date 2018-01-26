 Woz does a Lazarus in Oz – The Post

Woz does a Lazarus in Oz

Dane survives two match points on way to epic comeback

Get in! What a comeback (photo: Caroline Wozniacki – Twitter)
January 17th, 2018 8:06 am| by Christian W
It was tough for Caroline Wozniacki in the second round of the Australian Open, but she managed it in the end … barely.

Playing against Jana Fett, the world number 119, Wozniacki was forced to sweat out two match balls after finding herself 1-5 down in the third set to the Croatian.

The Dane survived and then mounted an epic comeback, reeling off six games in a row to win 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 and a place in the third round.

“I don’t know how I did it. I’m just relieved to be through. I battled for every point and never gave up. I was rewarded for that today,” Wozniacki told Eurosport.

Fantastic opportunity
Wozniacki will face either Kiki Bertens (the Netherlands) or Nicole Gibbs (USA) in the third round.

With a number of top seeds unable to play in the Australian Open, the second-seeded Dane has an outstanding chance to win her first Grand Slam.

See a printable draw of the tournament here.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
