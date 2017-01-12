Woz similar back in the day

It didn’t take Caroline Wozniacki very long to make the step-up to the main WTA circuit, and now it looks like Danish starlet Clara Tauson, 16, is on the verge of the big time as well.

Excluding a defeat in the Fed Cup in February, the 16-year-old has won her last 27 contests – a run that started with winning her first junior grand slam, the Australian Open, in January.

In March, she has won three back-to-back tournaments on the ITF Women’s Circuit: the Monastir Open in Tunisia, the Pingshan Open in Shenzhen, and W15 Xiamen, which was also in China.

Wildcard imminent

While two of the tournaments only had 15,000 dollar prize money, Pingshan was a 60,000 affair, and her success mirrors the form Wozniacki showed in her first year as a professional in 2007.

In fact, it was after a victory in a similar tournament to Pingshan that Wozniacki landed a wildcard in a WTA event, and the tour will no doubt be considering similar options for Tauson following her recent success.

The Pingshan win propelled her up to number 407 in the WTA world rankings, with some experts predicting she will break into the world’s top 150 later this year.