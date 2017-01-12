 Woz similar back in the day – The Post

Woz similar back in the day

Clara Tauson’s recent form reminiscent of Caroline’s breakthrough year in 2007

Don’t let that innocent face fool you (photo: Georg Beyer Clausen)
March 29th, 2019 12:25 pm| by Ben Hamilton
It didn’t take Caroline Wozniacki very long to make the step-up to the main WTA circuit, and now it looks like Danish starlet Clara Tauson, 16, is on the verge of the big time as well.

Excluding a defeat in the Fed Cup in February, the 16-year-old has won her last 27 contests – a run that started with winning her first junior grand slam, the Australian Open, in January.

In March, she has won three back-to-back tournaments on the ITF Women’s Circuit: the Monastir Open in Tunisia, the Pingshan Open in Shenzhen, and W15 Xiamen, which was also in China.

Wildcard imminent
While two of the tournaments only had 15,000 dollar prize money, Pingshan was a 60,000 affair, and her success mirrors the form Wozniacki showed in her first year as a professional in 2007.

In fact, it was after a victory in a similar tournament to Pingshan that Wozniacki landed a wildcard in a WTA event, and the tour will no doubt be considering similar options for Tauson following her recent success.

The Pingshan win propelled her up to number 407 in the WTA world rankings, with some experts predicting she will break into the world’s top 150 later this year.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
