Woz the queen of Oz! Caroline wins Australian Open!!!!

Caroline Wozniacki has beaten Romania’s Simona Halep and won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open.

She triumphed 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 and is once again the world number one.

See how the action unfolded in our live feed below:

A million-plus Danes are currently glued to their television sets willing on their golden girl Caroline Wozniacki to beat Romania’s Simona Halep and win her first grand slam title at the Australian Open.

The final has just entered a third and final set following an enforced ten-minute break due to the sweltering conditions in Melbourne, with temperatures well above 30 degrees in the evening.

Fast start, steady tiebreak

Woz got off to a fast start, racing into a 3-0 lead, but was then pegged back at 5-2 by Halep, eventually taking the first set on a tiebreak 7-2.

Nevertheless, the signs were ominous. Every time Woz went short, Halep punished her, and the Romanian was deadly at the net.

Disappointing second set

A mammoth third game on Halep’s service could have gone either player’s way, but the Romanian saved four break points to prevail.

And then at 3-2 up, she called for medical attention after complaining of dizziness, and her blood pressure was taken.

Despite looking sluggish between points, Halep got the all-important break in the next game to lead 4-2 and then served for the set at 5-3.

Wozniacki saved two set points and had three break points of her own, but could not save the set.

UPDATES AS THEY HAPPEN ….

7-6, 3-6, 1-0

Wozniacki sees off a deuce to take the first game. Halep doesn’t look anywhere close to her imperious best. If she wins this, she’ll be limping over the line.

Halep at her best takes the ball on the rise and flashes forehands that Wozniacki can’t compete with. Wozniacki needs to keep it long. Playing it short only plays into Halep’s hands. Deuce in the second game, Halep serving.

7-6, 3-6, 2-0

Wozniacki breaks! Halep is clearly knackered, but she has shown countless times in this tournament that you can’t write her off.

7-6, 3-6, 2-0, Deuce

How many times is Wozniacki going to find the net with her improvised forehand slice – a shot Andy Murray can pull off, but not the Dane. Still, she fights back from 15-40. Three unforced errors from a clearly suffering Halep earns her an advantage before the Romanian finds her range.

7-6, 3-6, 2-0, Deuce

An emphatic volley after a lengthy rally gives her advantage but Halep finds the corner with a second service return. That’s Halep’s 17th forehand winner. Wozniacki has made six. Make that 18. Advantage Halep, but Woz forces her long.

7-6, 3-6, 2-0, Deuce

Is Halep getting a second wind? Her eyes look glazed, but she can see the ball alright. Nevertheless, Woz sees off another break point.

7-6, 3-6, 2-0, Deuce

Halep successfully challenges a call on Woz’s serve, then wins the point. The tension is building, but Halep goes long again.

7-6, 3-6, 2-1

This is deuce number six, and Woz wastes an opportunity at the net. A wayward first serve then leads to a double fault. Halep breaks.

7-6, 3-6, 3-1

Wozniacki moves to 0-40 in comfortable fashion. Halep has lost power in her serve and it’s no exaggeration to say Woz bossed her in that game. Break!

7-6, 3-6, 3-2

Halep breaks back. Uncharacteristic basic errors from Wozniacki to go 0-30 down. The crowd aren’t helping with some shite chanting. Woz looks nervous, but her opponent is in hospital and she is making her run. At 15-40 down, she goes way, way wide.

7-6, 3-6, 3-3

Halep wins a gutsy rally to make it 15-15 and with renewed confidence takes a glorious point at 40-30 to level the match.

7-6, 3-6, 3-3, 15-30

The unforced errors are creeping into Woz’s service game. She still looks strong when receiving, but Halep is all over her second serve, hitting a great winner to go 0-30. Finally though, Halep doesn’t find the winner, and at 15-30, Wozniacki needs to dig deep.

7-6, 3-6, 3-3, 40-30

Big point

7-6, 3-6, 3-4

Two lets at Deuce. Then a second serve. Woz goes wide under no pressure. And again.

Wox is taking a medical timeout. Her left knee, or at least just below it, is being strapped.

7-6, 3-6, 3-4, 30-0

Great point by Wozniacki to go 0-30 up.

7-6, 3-6, 3-4, 40-30

Break point.

7-6, 3-6, 4-4

Halep didn’t play badly but she couldn’t live with Wozniacki in that game. Fully deserved break.

7-6, 3-6, 4-4

That’s three breaks apiece. Cricket has substitute fielders, so why not substitute servers? Woz 30-15 up and looking more solid than in previous games

7-6, 3-6, 5-4

She holds! Woz will be receiving for the title, and that’s not a bad thing given Halep’s recent serving.

7-6, 3-6, 5-4, 15-0

Can Wozniacki break Halep for a fourth time in five games? She’ll become Denmark’s first ever winner of a singles grand slam title. Somebody Nielsen made the Wimbledon final in the 1950s a couple of time. Woz wins the first point …

7-6, 3-6, 5-4, 15-30

Halep hits the top of the net and then the umpire gets her over-rule wrong!

7-6, 3-6, 5-4, 40-30

Double fault. And then an amazing rally. AMAZING!! Match point

7-6, 3-6, 6-4

She’s done it. We’ve been following this girl, now woman, her whole career, and she’s finally done it! Even Piotr, her father, is cracking a smile!

The broadcaster is taking a well deserved ad break, and we have no experts on which to call. Caroline Wozniacki is a grand slam winner. Nobody can take that away from her.

Billie Jean King will present the trophy … she gave the Margaret Court Arena a wide steer on her way in.

Poor old Halep, but she’ll be back. The heat got to her in the end.

Had Woz married Rory McIlroy, she would have retired in 2016 …

Halep congratulates Woz and her father on her recent good form, which started at the WTA Finals at the end of last season. She looks surprised as the rest of us.

There are no tears from Wozniacki, but she’s happy. “It’s a dream comes true,” she says. “I never cry but my voice is shaking.”

“I’m sorry I had to win,” she tells Halep. “Yet again, I’m sorry.” If anyone knows how she feels …

A special thank you to her dad and then her fiance … he’s tall, isn’t he?

Goodnight … or should that be G’day. Congratulations Caroline!