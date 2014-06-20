Contact us Advertise with us

Wozniacki out of US Open

Danish star plays aggressively but comes up short against Kerber in US Open semis

No fairy-tale finish for Woz (photo: Christopher Johnson) No fairy-tale finish for Woz (photo: Christopher Johnson)
September 9th, 2016 8:05 am| by Ray W
Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber in straight sets on Thursday night in her bid to reach the finals of the US Open.

Kerber, the new number one player on the tour, defeated Wozniacki 6-4, 6-3.

Wozniacki abandoned the defensive tactics that had taken her to the final four to play aggressive tennis that simply left her out of position and caused her to make too many errors throughout the match.



Too many mistakes
The German lefty jumped to a quick 4-0 lead, winning 17 of the first 20 points.

Wozniacki, who had come back from 0-4 down in her second round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, hit her first winner 18 minutes into the match and fought her way back to 3-4. Though she was able to hold and force Kerber to serve for the set, an error-filled final game handed Kerber the set.

READ MORE: Wozniacki through to semis of US Open

Kerber will now play in her third grand slam final of the season on Saturday when she faces Karolina Pliskova, who upset Serena Williams in the day’s other semi-final.

Wozniacki came into the tournament as number 74 in the world and should now see that ranking rebound into the high 30s.

