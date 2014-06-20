Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber in straight sets on Thursday night in her bid to reach the finals of the US Open.

Kerber, the new number one player on the tour, defeated Wozniacki 6-4, 6-3.

Wozniacki abandoned the defensive tactics that had taken her to the final four to play aggressive tennis that simply left her out of position and caused her to make too many errors throughout the match.