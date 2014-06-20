Caroline Wozniacki is through to the semi-finals of the US Open following a comfortable 6-0 6-2 win over Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova yesterday.

The world number 74 benefited from an ankle injury to her opponent in the second game, and she raced away to win the first set without conceding a game in 31 minutes.

Sevastova finally won a game to reduce the Dane’s lead to 3-1 in the second set, but could do little to stop the inevitable.