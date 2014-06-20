Caroline Wozniacki is through to the semi-finals of the US Open following a comfortable 6-0 6-2 win over Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova yesterday.
The world number 74 benefited from an ankle injury to her opponent in the second game, and she raced away to win the first set without conceding a game in 31 minutes.
Sevastova finally won a game to reduce the Dane’s lead to 3-1 in the second set, but could do little to stop the inevitable.
Always believe!
“I always believe in myself, no matter what my ranking,” said Wozniacki, whose ranking should now rebound into the 30s following the tournament.
“I’ve beaten pretty much everyone in the draw before.”
Tough German ahead
She will now play German second seed Angelique Kerber, who beat Italy’s Roberta Vinci 7-5 6-0, for a place in the final.
It will be her fifth appearance in the semis of the event – and only the sixth grand slam semi of her career. She is bidding for a third final, following defeats in 2009 and 2014.
Bookies generally consider her a 10/1 shot to win the title. Before the tournament, she was 200/1.