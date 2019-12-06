Wozniacki to retire from tennis

The pundits have long been speculating that Caroline Wozniacki would retire in 2020, but today on Twitter she confirmed the big day will come sooner than expected.

The 29-year-old Dane will bid farewell to tennis – a sport she has been playing professionally since the age of 15 – in Melbourne next month at the scene of her biggest triumph: the 2018 Australian Open.

Suffering from arthritis

Since her diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis later that year, tennis has become a struggle for the Dane, who has only managed to win one tournament this year: a far cry from the dozens she has won over her glittering career.

Many believed she would struggle on to the Olympics in Tokyo, or even the 2020 US Open – a tournament she made the final of twice, in 2009 and 2014 – but her confirmation means she will never taste the feeling of winning a medal or at Flushing Meadow.

A new chapter awaits

On Twitter she said she was proud of “the amazing first chapter of her life”, referring to her 71 weeks as world number one, WTA Finals triumph in 2017, and one and only grand slam as some of her highlights.

“I’ve always told myself, when the time comes and when there are things away from tennis I want to do more, then it’s time to be done,” she wrote.

Starting a family with her husband, the US basketball player David Lee, is among her new priorities, she revealed, as well as a soon-to-be announced project involving rheumatoid arthritis.