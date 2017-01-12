 Wozzie peaks in season finale triumph – The Post

Wozzie peaks in season finale triumph

First ever win over Venus Williams sees Dane jump to third in world rankings

2017 was a good year for Miss Sunshine. But 2018 could be even better. (photo: Caroline Wozniacki – Twitter)
October 30th, 2017 10:54 am| by Christian W
Caroline Wozniacki secured the biggest triumph of her career on Sunday, beating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the WTA Finals in Singapore.

The 27-year-old Dane rounded off a strong season by seeing off the American seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in eight meetings.

“No better way to end the season than to win the Year End Championship! Thanks to my team and everyone who supported me, I’ll see you in 2018!” Wozniacki wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Sports News in Brief: Woz on fire at WTA Finals

Number one in sight
Wozniacki stormed to a 5-0 lead in the second set before Williams clawed back to get within 4-5. But the Dane would not be denied, breaking the American for the win.

Aside from securing the Dane a sizeable purse, the win also moves Wozniacki up three spots into third on the WTA World Rankings with 6,015 points, just behind world number one Simona Halep (6,175) and Garbiñe Muguruza (6,135).

And because Wozniacki doesn’t have many points to defend at the beginning of 2018, there is a good chance she can return to the top of the world rankings sometime at the start of the year.

And who knows, she might finally get that elusive grand slam title as well.

