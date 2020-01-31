Wuhan update: Evacuated Danes are healthy

According to the Health Ministry, the 15 Danes currently being evacuated from the Wuhan-stricken area of China are all healthy.

Four Danes are already on the way home from Hubei Province and are expected to land at Roskilde Airport sometime today.

An additional 11 will follow in the coming days and there are men, women and children are among the evacuees. Everyone has been screened for the Wuhan coronavirus.

READ ALSO: SAS halts flights to China in wake of Wuhan virus

Via the UK and Spain

The evacuation flight will initially land in the UK before continuing on to an airport in Spain.

From there, the Danish Defence will transport the four Danes to Denmark.

So far, the virus has killed over 170 people and infected over 8,000 more in 18 countries, primarily China.

Scandinavian airline SAS announced yesterday that it would temporarily suspend all flight connections to Beijing and Shanghai.