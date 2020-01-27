 Update! Malmö patients cleared of the Wuhan virus - The Post

Update! Malmö patients cleared of the Wuhan virus

Two people in Malmö had been suspected of being infected by the feared coronavirus

The Malmö patients are out of the Wuhan woods (photo: Pixabay)
January 27th, 2020 3:08 pm| by Christian W

Test results have ascertained that the two people hospitalised at Skåne University Hospital yesterday (read more below) were not infected with the Wuhan virus.

The pair had been travelling in the risk area and had been suffering from respiratory illnesses.

“We followed the well-established guidelines we have in cases of this kind. The patients were isolated and samples were sent for analysis. The results showed that it was not a coronavirus,” said Birgitta Holmgren, an assistant infection control physician at Region Skåne.

Original story from this morning:

Since appearing in China late last year, the dreaded Wuhan virus has spread to at least nine countries – including its first confirmation in Europe last week in France.

But now it may have spread even closer to home with news last night that two people in Malmö are suspected of being infected by the coronavirus.

According to Sydsvenskan newspaper, the two are being held in isolation at Skåne University Hospital while being tested.

Results are expected to be ready sometime today.

READ ALSO: Denmark prepared for Wuhan virus 

Gathering momentum
Last week, the Danish health authority said it was confident that it was well prepared to tackle the new mystery virus outbreak in China. 

The State Serum Institute (SSI) said it wasn’t on high alert about the Wuhan Virus because the indications are that it can only be transmitted via close contact and that it isn’t as deadly as the SARS outbreak was in 2003. 

In related news, Denmark’s biggest pharmaceutical wholesaler, Nomeco, has revealed that the demand for face masks has been so great in recent days that pharmacies have sold out of the product.

Worldwide, the death toll is now up to 80, while the number of people infected is nearing 3,000.

