X Factor to continue on TV2

The talent-show-on-steroids programme ‘X Factor’ will continue in 2019 on TV2.

Although DR announced in August that 2018 would be its last season to host the popular talent contest, the national broadcaster has sold the concept to TV2, which will air its first season in 2019.

“We are looking forward to hosting a fresh, new ’X Factor’, said TV2 head Lotte Lindegaard.

“’X Factor’ is Denmark’s largest entertainment program, which brings Danes together and fits with our already strong entertainment portfolio.”

Still Blu

The production company Blu, which has produced all the seasons of ‘X Factor’ in Denmark, will continue to produce the program at TV2.

“It has been a great pleasure for Blu to produce ‘X Factor’ since it came to Denmark,” said Blu boss Anne Brostrøm. “It’s a unique program, which more than any other TV format is able to touch and excite. We are therefore very pleased that TV2 has chosen to continue its success.”

Lindegaard said that TV2 will be looking for its own way to present ‘X Factpr’, including new judges and a retooled format which who also announces changes in the familiar format.

“We will look at everything,” she said. “But for now, DR should have the chance to broadcast its final season.”

Everything old is new again

DR’s decision not to continue was announced in August.

“It’s time to try something new on DR1,” explained DR’s media director Henriette Mariengaard. “It is our ambition that the audience will have new, original and Danish-developed entertainment, which, like ‘X Factor’, will focus on gathering the population.”

‘X Factor’ premiered on DR1 on January 4, 2008. Nearly 2.2 million Danes watched the final in March of that year when 15-year-old Martin from Ørum was named the first winner of the program.

The 11th season of ‘X Factor’ will premiere on DR1 on Monday, January 1, 2018 at 8pm.