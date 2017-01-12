Yellow parking zone system an improvement for local residents

Establishing special paying parking zones in parts of Valby and on the outskirts of Nørrebro and Østerbro has made it easier for residents to park, as well as changing the habits of commuters, a new report from the municipality concludes.
Since the yellow zones were introduced almost six months ago, between 28 and 30 percent of parked cars have disappeared during the daytime. This is a much higher figure than expected. The original prognosis was that around 5 percent of cars would disappear over the entire 24 hour period.