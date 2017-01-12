Yet another giant water park on the way to Denmark

Barely days after the announcement that a giant water park will open in Høje Taastrup near Copenhagen in just a few years, Skovbakken Swimming has announced it is planning a 12,600 sqm swimming pool and water park complex at Vejlby-Risskov hall in Aarhus.
The water park will be located at Vejlby-Riskov hall and the athletics and football fields behind the complex,
Spread across three level, it will include several water pools, spas, saunas, Denmark’s second longest water slide (at 105 metres long), fitness rooms, a physiotherapy centre, meeting rooms and a cafeteria.
An entire aqua city
The water park is expected to welcome its first guests in 2020.
By 2028, a 359,500 sqm entertainment centre and residential city is expected to be completed. The park will among others offer aqua park rentals, entertainment and shops.
The indoor water park is expected to be the fifth largest of its type in the world.