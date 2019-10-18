Young Dane breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of tea bags

Roger Bannister broke the four-minute barrier in the mile, Bob Hayes became the first to run 100 metres in under ten seconds, and Eliud Kipchoge last weekend ran a marathon in under two hours.

But none of these suckers can compete with Freja Louise Kristiansen, a 16-year-old efterskole student from Aarhus, who has not only smashed through barrier after barrier to surpass a world record, but has broken it 114 times in the last year.

She’s like Sergey Bubka, only she collects tea bag covers.

Genius in the genes

Last week it was revealed that Kristiansen has broken her own Guinness World Record for the largest collection of tea bag covers, increasing it from 1,023, which was documented in June 2018, to 1,237.

Kristiansen started collecting tea bags in 2010 when she got inspired by her grandmother’s hobby of making rosettes out of them – clearly creative genius for the unexpected runs in her genes.

Later, when she started to lose track of how many she had, her older brothers helped her by listing the collection on Excel spreadsheets.

Nonchalant ease

When the legendary mountaineer George Leigh Mallory was asked why he wanted to climb Mount Everest, he responded: “Because it’s there.”

And Kristiansen had a similar response when she discovered in 2017 that the record was only 743 (one of our staff members claims to have more than that in his top drawer), and that she was within 100 with her collection of 650.

“When I found out I was so close, I thought I might as well take the record,” she nonchalantly told TV2.

Domestically dominant, already the world

AC Perchs Thehandel, a tea store located in Aarhus, helped her count and archive them, and today Kristiansen keeps her collection in three different folders, all marked in alphabetical order.

Recently when she embarked to efterskole in Hou, she took the whole collection with her – presumably in a briefcase padlocked to her wrist.

“People have been helpful when they have been travelling. For example, my older siblings bought some tea bags from abroad,” she said.

Just imagine what she can achieve when she finally leaves Jutland.