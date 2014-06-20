Contact us Advertise with us

Young Danes attempting to sleep over in Ikea stores

New phenomenon is not only illegal but also potentially very dangerous

In some cases, young people were caught climbing up onto high-level shelves in IKEA's storage facilities (photo: iStock) In some cases, young people were caught climbing up onto high-level shelves in IKEA’s storage facilities (photo: iStock)
December 22nd, 2016 11:48 am| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new phenomenon of spending a night in an Ikea store has reached Denmark.

According to the furniture company, there have already been 10 cases when young people attempted to sleep over in an Ikea store in Denmark in the past four months.

“It has spread – in four out of our five Danish warehouses, young people tried to hide inside before the closing time in an attempt to spend the night at IKEA,” Mette Maria Starcke, IKEA’s spokesperson, told Politiken.



“We do not know, of course, if someone has successfully managed to hide from security staff throughout the night.”

READ MORE: IKEA Denmark’s employees’ Xmas gift is a month’s salary plus 30 percent

Inspired by viral video from Belgium
Ever since two pranksters from Belgium filmed their sleepover under the roof of the furniture company and posted it on Youtube, many have attempted to do the same.

Because of that the Danish IKEA stores have increased security at nights and hired extra guards.

“It is of course an additional financial expense, but we do it because we do not want to risk anything,” Starcke noted.

In several cases, the youth climbed up onto high-level shelves in the storage facilities to hide from guards when the store was still open.

READ MORE: IKEA to open huge store in central Copenhagen

Illegal and dangerous prank
“It is incredibly dangerous,” Starcke warns.

“The young people can fall down, but they can also [accidentally] push items down from the shelves which may harm other customers. It has fortunately not happened yet, but it would be terribly tragic if it did happen.”

Spending a night in any Ikea store is illegal and each attempt is reported to the police.

The phenomenon has spread quickly over the past six months and has already been observed in Sweden, the UK, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, the US, Canada and Japan.


Latest News

The Japanese Tower in Tivoli was built in 1900 and currently houses the Asian eatery Sushi & Steak (photo: Stig Nygaard)
Michelin-starred restaurant to open in Tivoli
The most popular species of Xmas tress grown in Denmark is Nordmann fir (photo: iStock)
Danish exports of Christmas trees exceeds 650 million kroner
In some cases, young people were caught climbing up onto high-level shelves in IKEA's storage facilities (photo: iStock)
Young Danes attempting to sleep over in Ikea stores
Police also searched a late night ferry that was headed from Grenaa to Varberg in Sweden (photo: Google Maps)
Police search for Berlin truck attack suspect in Danish harbour town
Construction sector earned 5.8 billion kroner in profits last year (photo: iStock)
Danish companies register record high profits
Copenhageners have lower confidence in the Danish police than residents of Aarhus (photo: iStock)
Majority of Danes feels safe in their community

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved