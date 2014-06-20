 Young Danes buying illegal chewing tobacco online – The Post

Young Danes buying illegal chewing tobacco online

Authorities out to curb use of social media as a market for unlawful sales

It might read Copenhagen, but you can’t sell it there (photo: Counterman42)
February 28th, 2017 3:23 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Chew, spit, snuff, snus, dip. Depending where you hail from, there are loads of nicknames for chewing tobacco.

And while its usage in Scandinavia is traditionally associated with Sweden and Norway, it’s becoming more popular than ever in Denmark.



A recent report from Odense Municipality revealed that one third of Danish youngsters use, or have tried, chewing tobacco, with many purchasing the illegal product online via social media sites.

Now the authorities are looking to crack down on illegal chewing tobacco sales in Denmark by monitoring social media sites like Facebook.

“Initially we are targeting the open groups, and that has led to six police reports,” Jan Møller Mikkelsen, a spokesperson for safety technology authority Sikkerhedsstyrelsen, told DR Nyheder.

“And we will continue on with the closed groups, where chewing tobacco is being sold. It’s an area that we take very seriously because the law is very clear: it’s illegal to sell chewing tobacco in Denmark.”

READ MORE: Smokeless tobacco growing in popularity in Denmark

Chewin’ at the bit
Furthermore, Sikkerhedsstyrelsen has controlled the sale of chewing tobacco by 56 Danish and foreign websites, although that strategy has yet to yield a case involving the illegal sale in Denmark as of yet.

But the problem extends beyond cyberspace. Sikkerhedsstyrelsen assumed responsibility for controlling the sale of illegal chewing tobacco last summer and has since carried out 142 control visits to kiosks and shops.

On those visits, the authority found illegal chewing tobacco in eight shops, and those cases have now been transferred to the police.

Related News


Latest News

Culture
Flattered by Battersea inclusion: Mother’s pizzas heading for London
National
Young Danes buying illegal chewing tobacco online
Local
Danish prison more expensive than luxury hotel
Local
Denmark’s Loch Ness Monster: the mystery of declining bicycle thefts

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved