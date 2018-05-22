 Young Danish count killed in skiing accident – The Post

Young Danish count killed in skiing accident

Frederik Christian Adam Moltke died on holiday in Japan aged 27

Bregentved has been in the Moltke family for centuries (photo: Flemming)
January 31st, 2019 2:19 pm| by Christian W
News has emerged that a young Danish count, Frederik Christian Adam Moltke, died last week in Japan in a skiing accident.

Moltke, 27, was reportedly in Japan on a skiing holiday with family and friends when he was killed on January 23.

His funeral will take place at Tureby Church on February 2.

Country’s biggest manor estate
At the time of his death Moltke was the owner of Bregentved, Denmark’s biggest manor estate. Encompassing 6,555 hectares it is estimated to be valued at around 950 million kroner.

Bregentved is located near Haslev in mid-Zealand and early mentions of the manor date back to 1319. It fell into royal hands and King Frederik V gave it to the lord chamberlain at the time, AG Moltke, in the 1740s.

Since then, the estate has remained in the family and is one of the big agricultural companies in Europe, employing 35 people.

A family heirloom
Moltke, who only assumed ownership of the manor estate from his father Christian last year, lived and worked in the UK at the time of his accident and didn’t partake in the day-to-day operations of the estate business.

The count attended the esteemed boarding school Herlufsholm and attained a degree from the University of Copenhagen in agricultural economics.

