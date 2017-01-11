Young engineer only Dane on Forbes starlet list

Andreas Hougaard Laustsen, a bioengineering postdoc from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), is the only Dane on Forbes magazine’s prestigious ’30 Under 30′ list this year.

The 30 Under 30 list, which recognises 600 business and industry talents from across the world in a number of categories, listed Laustsen among the top 30 talents under the age of 30 to look out for within science and health.