Young engineer only Dane on Forbes starlet list

Andreas Hougaard Laustsen, a bioengineering postdoc from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), is the only Dane on Forbes magazine’s prestigious ’30 Under 30′ list this year.
The 30 Under 30 list, which recognises 600 business and industry talents from across the world in a number of categories, listed Laustsen among the top 30 talents under the age of 30 to look out for within science and health.
“It’s a great honour to be named on the list – and awesome!” Laustsen told Jobfinder.dk.
“But it’s more important if it can generate interest and resources for snakebite anti-venom that I research in. It’s one of the most overlooked illness areas in the research arena and by authorities.”
Bright talent
Despite being just 29, Laustsen has already founded two companies, Biosyntia (which develops biocatalysers for the fermentation of fine chemicals) and VenomAb (a snakebite anti-venom developer). Among the 30 or so awards he has won in his budding career, one was being named ‘Denmark’s coolest engineer’ in 2014.
Some 5 million people are bitten by snakes every year, with around 125,000 of the cases leading to a fatal outcome. India, with over 15,000 deaths per year, leads the way, followed by Indonesia (about 11,500), Nigeria (9,900), Pakistan (8,264) and Bangladesh (8,000).
That probably explains why Laustsen is currently in Mumbai, India in connection with his research. Previously, he has also found himself in France, Australia and Costa Rica as part of his work.
Last year, Laustsen was part of the DTU research project that uncovered how to target the development of anti-venom to treat snakebites.