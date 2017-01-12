 Youth unemployment bucking generally positive trend – The Post

Youth unemployment bucking generally positive trend

Despite the fact Denmark is enjoying an almost unprecedented period of high employment, it is not all good news on the job front

More consideration should be given to the relationship between a course of study and a job, a union recommends (photo: flickr/Marie-Louise Valsted)
November 1st, 2018 1:43 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Based on figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik, the trade union for business leaders, Ledernes Hovedorganisation, has calculated that unemployment amongst young people has not been as high as it is now for decades.

The figures reveal that 7.7 percent of 25 to 29-year-olds are unemployed. This is almost twice as many as in the population as a whole, where the figure is 3.9 percent, DR Nyheder reports.

READ ALSO: Booming economy gives record numbers of jobs but labour shortage looms

The trend has been noticeable for some time. Before the financial crisis when unemployment was also low, there was a general level of 3.4 percent, but 4.5 percent of 25 to 29-year-olds were unemployed.

More relevance wanted
To alleviate the situation, the union would like to see a greater correlation between the requirements of the labour market and the courses taken by students during their education.

“It’s very unfortunate for the young people themselves as well as being bad for society in general at a time when we are short of labour in a variety of areas,” said the union’s head analyst Kim Møller Laursen.

“Neither the young people or employers are well served by a course that can’t be used immediately when a person is finished. So all educational courses ought to be fine-tuned to a much higher degree to suit the needs of the labour market,” he added.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Singing, jamming and jigging at Copenhagen’s Irish Festival – 40 years old this week
Culture
Entertainment News in Brief: ‘Ear about Big Mike laughing about prams outside buildings?
International
Man tied to huge public money fraud case arrested in South Africa
National
Youth unemployment bucking generally positive trend

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved