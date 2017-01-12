A Dane Abroad: History draws a crowd

Fresh from being roped into participating in a random, medieval-themed, open-air play on the island of Langeland – complete with live horses, evil brethren and noble king’s men – I am reminded of how frequently historical activities, particularly of the Middle Ages kind, are a part of everyday life in Denmark.

Having lived in a ‘younger’ part of the world for years, experiencing this celebration of old history is fascinating, fun and surprisingly unifying. Here, tales from once upon a time, handcrafted historical costumes, and people training their horses for jousting or sword-fighting purposes are all fairly normal occurrences!

UNESCO worthy

Nyborg, my home town, is steeped in medieval history – in fact, so much so that it has become the trademark of a provincial centre that once served as the country’s main trade port and, for several centuries, even rivalled Roskilde as the capital.

A massive restoration project involving the medieval fortress Nyborg Castle is currently combining classical restoration with bold, contemporary architectural design to create a brand new platform from which to appreciate and experience the rich cultural heritage of medieval Nyborg. Ultimately, the campaign aims to land Nyborg on UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites.

Seamed to suit you, sir

During the annual medieval summer festival in Nyborg, I was lucky to borrow a costume and join in the festivities as one of the ‘characters’. Nyborg Castle has its own team of voluntary seamstresses who work all year to produce historically accurate costumes for the town’s events.

The ladies tell me that only authentic fabrics like wool, linen and silk are used. The fabrics are hand-coloured using extracts from plants, beetles and crushed gemstones (yes, actually!), and the natural colour result is said to ‘suit anyone who wears them’.

Bringing people together

Wandering the old town during the festival, I see smiling, curious people everywhere, petting the horses or getting wide-eyed talking to the Dutch female vet, who also moonlights as a bad ass, armour-clad jouster.