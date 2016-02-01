 Mind over Managing: Taxing times – The Post

Mind over Managing: Taxing times

It’s the part you can’t see, but our governments see it only too well (photo: VectorOpenStock)
December 3rd, 2017 6:00 pm| by Daniel K Reece
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The release of the Paradise Papers has thrust international tax planning back into the media spotlight just 18 months after the release of the Panama Papers.

This has further enraged many, with the leader of the UK Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, summing up the general feeling with his comment that “a super-rich elite holds the taxation system and the rest of us in contempt”.

Whilst the outrage is understandable, the general debate around the Paradise Papers is flawed in two significant respects.

A broken system
Firstly, the majority of the financial arrangements revealed in the Paradise Papers were perfectly legal, as opposed to the Panama Papers, which concerned illegal tax evasion. Whilst this does evidence an inherent unfairness in favour of multinationals, which can afford to take and implement tax planning advice, it emphasises the inability of the current global tax system to deal with giant, stateless IT companies.

Take, for example, the furore in Britain in 2015 over the paltry amount of tax being paid by Google, leading to an enquiry by a Parliamentary Select Committee. The head of Google Europe was even told: “I think that you do evil” in response to their aggressive, but legal tax avoidance measures.

This led to Google agreeing to pay 130 million pounds in back taxes – but arbitrary one-off payments are hardly a basis for a sustainable and fair tax system.

Staggering hypocrisy
Secondly, the government hypocrisy when discussing tax avoidance – particularly in the UK and the US – is staggering.

Ever wondered why London attracts so many wealthy foreign individuals? The UK currently offers one of the most attractive regimes in the world for wealthy ‘non-domiciled’ individuals to pay no tax on their overseas earnings.

The US, meanwhile, operates arguably the world’s largest ‘tax haven’ out of Delaware. Many remember Obama railing against the 19,000 companies listed at Ugland House in the Caymans. He neglected to mention the 285,000 companies registered at the CT Corporation building in Wilmington.

The wider malaise
There is no doubt that the Paradise Papers shed light on a tax system that favours multinationals and the global elite over the rest of us. However, that is also true of the global financial system in general.

Legal corporate tax avoidance, whilst ethically questionable, is a symptom of a much larger malaise.

Daniel K Reece


Daniel is the managing director of Nordeq Management (nordeqmanagement.com), managing cross-border investment projects with a focus on international corporate and tax law issues. Educated as a lawyer, Daniel also teaches in the International Business and Global Economics department at DIS Copenhagen.



Latest News

Business Opinions
Mind over Managing: Taxing times
Modern history
Dear departed doctors, dames, danglish and dronningen of the Crazy Christmas Cabaret
Community
KUKS on the front burner as always at tribute to UN Day
Opinion
Straight, No Chaser: Buy! Buy! You can keep your American pie!

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved