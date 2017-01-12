An Actor’s Life: It’s make-your-mind-up time

Thankfully we were spared the sight of Donald Trump waving at invisible, exhalant crowds of well-wishers in Copenhagen last week.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen joins a proud list of strong female politicians that Trump would rather ignore. I for one applaud her for telling this fool a few home truths.

Who’s the 51st state now?

Frederiksen’s words are a far cry from the headline in a 1989 issue of the LA Times that proclaimed Denmark as the 51st state of America – albeit just for one day, July 4, due to the number of Danes in and around Aalborg celebrating US Independence Day.

But today there can only be one candidate. Trump’s endorsement of British PM Boris Johnson, along with money from billionaires who will benefit from a No-Deal Brexit, makes it likely that one of the oldest democracies in the world is about to sink into the mire.

I hope that there are some clever people who will stand beside ordinary people and prevent this disaster from happening.

Granted too much

Almost the same time Trump was scheduled to visit Copenhagen, King Boris spoke outside Downing Street, although you could hardly hear him above the chorus of boos from the crowds who have decided to remind him and others that they are there to serve the people, not the other way round.

“I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on October 31 – no ifs or buts,” said the man who Hugh Grant recently described as an “over-promoted rubber bath toy” – as somebody who used to go out with Liz Hurley, he knows what he’s talking about.

It’s hard talk from our newly-crowned King Boris, an elitist with a silver spoon up his arse who has assumed the position he felt he was born for after securing a mere 93,000 votes from a Tory membership of 160,000.

In August he got permission from the queen to prorogue Parliament – a blatant attempt to side-step parliamentary scrutiny of a No-Deal Brexit.

The question is: does Britain still need the monarchy? A disunited queendom could soon become a reality.

Brexit at any cost?

That’s what Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg and the Brexiteers seem to be willing to accept.

I couldn’t vote in the referendum in 2016 because I’ve lived outside the UK for more than 15 years! Around 3 million of the Brits who live in Europe were denied a vote in something that affects us directly, and if we could, we would probably have swung it in favour of Remain.

“Brexiteers are buying into a fantasy of an old England that never existed and it’s an English fantasy, certainly not a Scottish one,” observed Salman Rushdie

This could be PR material for our forthcoming production ‘Look Back in Anger’ by John Osborne (Oct 23-Nov 23; Krudttønden, Serridslevvej 2, Cph Ø; 165kr via eaterbilletter.dk).

He wrote the play in 1956 but its resonance now is uncannily accurate as we hurtle towards chaos. Osborne tried to define what it means to be English. I guess we’re about to find out.