I get woken up by a news text from DR. I’ve got blurry morning vision and I can’t find my glasses, so I stumble to the window to get better light. I focus on the word ‘forlade’. I am pretty sure it means leave … it does mean leave. Despite my postal vote, the UK has decided to leave the EU.

“I have a nightmare”

A couple of hours later there’s an informal emergency meeting of four Brits at my work. We huddle around my phone listening to David Cameron’s I-am-no-longer-the-captain speech. An atmosphere of doom descends.

Having lived most of my life in Scotland, the Scottish independence referendum caused much soul-searching. One of the things that made me hesitate about becoming a straight ‘yes’ voter was the threat that Scotland would be shoved to the back of the queue for membership of the EU. Now the very government that made that argument has allowed a situation to materialise in which we are being dragged out of the EU against our will. Who do we sue?