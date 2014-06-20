So many entrepreneurs and people in general believe that ‘overnight success’ exists and become frustrated when it does not happen to them. In the technology boom we are experiencing, we are encountering not only innovation growth, but also sky-rocking expectations.

More like over decades

There are so many examples out there being championed by the media – the most recent one that comes to mind is the hugely successful PokemonGo app, which was downloaded 7.5 million times in the US in barely half a week.

But occurrences like this are creating an illusion that the founder of the app has hit it big with his first try, when the reality could not be more different. For John Hanke, the overnight success was the result of 20 years of hard work and improving his skills.