“Sometimes I long to forget … It is painful to be conscious of two worlds,” opines Eva Hoffman in ‘Lost in Translation: A Life in a New Language’.

Travelling from Denmark to Brazil is a long journey, and unfortunately there are no direct flights for this route yet. Heathrow Airport, despite all the bad comments I’ve heard, has become part of my travel routine. It doesn’t matter how many times I fly there; whenever I come back home I’m confused.

Past and future important

Isabel Allende in ‘Of Love and Shadows’ points out that “all you have is the present. Waste no energy crying over yesterday or dreaming of tomorrow. Nostalgia is fatiguing and destructive; it is the vice of the expatriate. You must put down roots as if they were forever – you must have a sense of permanence.” But I partly disagree with her.