Contact us Advertise with us

Give Yourself a Chance: How many homes do you have? I have two

Heading home or are you already there? (photo: iStock) Heading home or are you already there? (photo: iStock)
September 11th, 2016 7:00 am| by Carlos Monteiro
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

“Sometimes I long to forget … It is painful to be conscious of two worlds,” opines Eva Hoffman in ‘Lost in Translation: A Life in a New Language’.

Travelling from Denmark to Brazil is a long journey, and unfortunately there are no direct flights for this route yet. Heathrow Airport, despite all the bad comments I’ve heard, has become part of my travel routine. It doesn’t matter how many times I fly there; whenever I come back home I’m confused.

Past and future important
Isabel Allende in ‘Of Love and Shadows’ points out that “all you have is the present. Waste no energy crying over yesterday or dreaming of tomorrow. Nostalgia is fatiguing and destructive; it is the vice of the expatriate. You must put down roots as if they were forever – you must have a sense of permanence.” But I partly disagree with her.



I disagree because I believe although the present is undoubtedly all that we have, the past transformed us into what we are today and dreams are what bring hope and a better future.

Travelling to my ‘second home’ is something I’ve figured I love. Sure, it’s slightly nostalgic, but it is essential to me, as it always allows me to recharge my batteries, to get some real inspiration from the city I was born in, and to be able to see my family and friends who I love so much.

Best of both worlds
Paraphrasing an article I read by Emily Nemchick, a Brit living in America, we expats have always had the opportunity to look on the bright side.

On the one hand we can enjoy the country we live in and learn from another culture and lifestyle. And on the other we can count on the promise that our native country will always be there when we go back – even for a short while. As expats we either have no home, or two – I prefer to stick with the latter option.

How about you? Are you an expat? How do you cope with your feelings? I would be happy to hear from you.

Carlos Monteiro


Carlos (cm@biassa.com), a Brazilian resident of Odense, started his business from a blog known as denmarkbrazil.com. It later became Biassa, a business development company, which under the motto ‘Bringing forth results, not reports’ is focused on supporting Nordic businesses that want to tap into and thrive in the Brazilian market


Latest News

Heading home or are you already there? (photo: iStock)
Give Yourself a Chance: How many homes do you have? I have two
The day the world changed (photo: TheMachineStops (Robert J. Fisch)
9/11 lead to increase of psychological issues in Denmark
Something's lurking... and researchers have found it (photo: iStock)
August in Denmark: Devilishly adroit in the deep
How do ya like them apples? Well tough, because they're going in the bin (photo: iStock)
Tasting Notes: The rotten truth of ‘farm fresh’ food
NGG International students face-painting kids at a culture event in Denmark (all photos: NGG International)
NGG International students face-painted kids at South African Embassy
Young people are more hard up than they were 16 years ago (photo: iStock)
Denmark’s youth: invisible and impecunious

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved