This year a record number of students – 66,439 to be exact – were admitted to university and other such institutions.

Still cause for concern

This is a positive trend for society. As an industry depending on well-educated, ambitious young men and women, the life science industry strongly encourages and supports the tendency to pursue an academic and professional career.

However, there is still cause for concern. Despite the fact that no other industry, in my view, offers more in terms of individual career opportunities, contributes more to growth or contributes more to tackling major societal challenges like preventing and treating chronic disease, environmental challenges etc. We still apparently need to make more young people more interested in natural science in general and life science in particular.