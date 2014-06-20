Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the East came to Jerusalem.”

Nativity inspiration

So starts the second book of the gospel of Matthew. We all know the story: Mary, Joseph, Little Jesus, the shepherds and the three kings from the east bringing gold, frankincense and myrrh. For many of us, Matthew’s version (intertwined with Luke’s more shepherd-focused version) is as integrated into Christmas as the anxious waiting for Santa and the gifts that he may bring.

The political twists and turns of 2016 have been hard to predict, whether it’s been Brexit, the US elections and the latest Danish government. Predicting 2017 may prove just as hard. Like any anxiously waiting child, we are left to hope our wishes will come true. I only have a few.