This Week’s Editorial: Publishing: tradition or challenge?

"The printed version will in the future be published as THE CPH POST once or twice per month" (photo: iStock) "The printed version will in the future be published as THE CPH POST once or twice per month" (photo: iStock)
September 4th, 2016 7:00 am| by Ejvind Sandal
At the Copenhagen Post we have for more than 15 years been serving the expat community in Denmark.

It has not been a lucrative business, but we have a good readership and, not least, the ongoing digitalisation of the media world has given us a new opportunity.

All over the globe you see media companies fighting – and many failing – to find a business model for the future.



Free content
The printed version will in the future be published as THE CPH POST once or twice per month in relation to the timing of holidays, school terms and other considerations.

The paper editions will be free and distributed to a number of spots in Copenhagen, and only beyond that if the distribution is paid for. We also expect to publish supplements focused on special content such as education, relocation, other countries and special events such as jazz festivals.

News content will be available for our readers via our internet site, CPHPOST.DK, and our daily newsletter, THE DAILY POST, which is also free.

Our apps are available for smartphone users for free. And we are launching a newsletter to cover Greater Copenhagen, including Scania in Sweden, which encompasses more than 2 million people and 300,000 expats.

Service-minded
Our aim is to establish a coherent service platform that includes news, services, jobs and events, all linked, so if our expat community wants to know what the Danes are doing and what they can do themselves, we are the shortest route to that relevant information.

Please enter our digital universe and recommend us to your friends and family.

Ultimately we are relying on advertisers to use our products as a unique way to approach an ever-growing and spending community. You can do your part by surfing our way.

