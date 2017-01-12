 Give yourself a chance: Pay attention to the signs

It’s now six years since I moved to Denmark. During that time, I’ve never been employed. No, I created one for myself, instead.

Proud of my path

When I look at my professional accomplishments, I can tell you: I’m really proud of myself.

In my six years here, I refused to do what many foreigners do: learn Danish, attend university and, perhaps, find a (low level) entry job.

No disrespect to anyone who follows that path. It just simply wasn’t for me.

Cracks in the picture

During my time here, I’ve received an offer from a Brazilian multinational to be bought out of the company that I started out of a blog; I have received four (insane) job offers; and I’ve built incredible relationships with people that I could never conceive.

Without moving here, I can tell you for sure: none of the above would’ve happened. I will say it again: none of it!

But it is not all flowers. I always find it difficult to say no to new projects and I tend to have several spinning plates with me at all times. And recently I’ve been struggling and it started to take a toll on my family.

Smartphone mood swings

Over the last two years, I’ve noticed a few things. Firstly, I use my smartphone frequently – it’s fair to say I’m addicted to it. And this tends to start every day at 4 am – the time when I normally wake up.

At first, I thought it was because I needed to take a leak. But lately, I’ve been questioning that hypothesis.

My mood, due to my lack of sleep, and my anxious behaviour, started to change. I became short-tempered and prone to outbursts.

Taking a time out

So why do I write this post? Well, I’ve been in Brazil for roughly 45 days. And the reason I came here was to seek professional help, so I could get my mental health back in order.

I have been undergoing forms of therapy whilst learning about transcendental meditation and other relevant issues related to my mental health.

So if you feel like you haven’t been sleeping much, have weird/sudden mood swings and have strange thoughts, perhaps it is time you sought professional help.

What’s really important?

I know I’m at the beginning of a long journey. I can tell you, however, that I’m feeling a lot better.

We are living in an age in which things go faster than ever. Slowing down and paying attention to your mental health is a powerful exercise.

Remember that no amount of work or money is a worthy substitute for a healthy relationship with the people you love.