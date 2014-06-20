Anyone keeping up with the news over the last month or so must surely have reacted as I did, with increasing amounts of incredulity and shock as one outrage succeeded another. We can almost see those four horsemen of the Apocalypse – death and war being well represented, conquest and famine not so far behind. Armageddon seems just around the corner.

However, perhaps a little perspective is in order here. We forget that sometimes the past wasn’t always that rosy. In 1965, the musician and satirist Frank Zappa wrote a song entitled ‘Trouble Every Day’ after watching TV coverage of the Watts Riots, one of the worst ever race riots in America. Its primary lyrical themes are racial violence, social injustice and sensationalist journalism.

Well I’m about to get sick from watchin’ my TV. Been checkin’ out the news until my eyeballs fail to see. I mean to say that every day is just another rotten mess, and when it’s gonna change my friend is anybody’s guess.



On a roll

Present-day media culture is far more sophisticated than it was in Frank’s day. Since the 1980s, we’ve had ‘rolling news’, keeping a story on the boil 24/7. However, the major drawback with this format is vast lacunae of nothingness when things are developing and journalists are increasingly desperate to fill airtime.