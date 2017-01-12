 The Valley of Life: Look around – there’s a friend! – The Post

The Valley of Life: Look around – there’s a friend!

On the verge of greatness (photo: Pixabay)
November 10th, 2019 5:51 am| by Søren Bregenholt

Given the infancy of the Danish and Swedish national life science strategies, this is a unique window of opportunity to strengthen the co-ordination and collaboration needed to firmly establish Medicon Valley as the leading life science cluster of northern Europe.

Look south, look north
Denmark and Sweden are the only two Nordic countries that can realistically aspire to such an ambitious goal, but we cannot do it individually. Decision-makers in Denmark need to look to the east and northeast, and decision-makers in Stockholm need to look south and southeast.

The international life science companies have embraced this idea even more than the pioneers of our local life science eco-system, as Global Medicon Valley Alliance member companies such as Pfizer, Roche and, most recently, Amgen have decided to tap into the regional Danish-Swedish ecosystem and actively support the development of the regional and bi-national cluster.

Join us and grow!
And for a good reason: during the last 12 months we have successfully organised R&D and business-related meetings, seminars and workshops bringing together several hundred life science executives, researchers, investors and public decision-makers to explore and discuss how best to develop and commercialise existing and future strongholds within, for instance, oncology and microbiome R&D, medtech development, and infertility treatment.

We are already engaging more than 250 companies and organisations, but we have room for more! This is an open invitation to the innovative small and medium-sized companies in the region. Join us, grow your business and become an active part of our vibrant life science community!

‘Yes we can’
At the upcoming Danish-Swedish life science summit on November 4, we will do it again. We will bring together 200-plus life science companies and organisations, hoping once again to bring the regional perspective back into focus.

We have set the scene for a ‘Yes we can’ discussion! As our special guest of honour, we have invited Ibrahim Baylan, the Swedish minister for business, industry and innovation, to come to Copenhagen and help us raise the awareness of Sweden’s potential as a partner.

If successful, the regional life science collaboration can hopefully be firmly anchored nationally as well. Doing that will allow the two leading life science nations of the Nordics to develop a cluster greater and stronger than the sum of its parts – and, by doing so, continue to harvest the fruits of an innovative industry second to none for health-related and economic contributions to society.

Søren Bregenholt


As the chairman of the Medicon Valley Alliance – the gold-labelled Danish-Swedish life science cluster organisation – Søren will address current trends and challenges in the sector.

Related News



Latest News

Business Opinions
The Valley of Life: Look around – there’s a friend!
Community
Out & About: All conkering Irishman slays Norse pretenders
CPH Post Voices
Straight, No Chaser: Pudding on the Ritz
Business
Unemployment rate remains at historic low

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved