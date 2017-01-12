 This Week’s Editorial: The siren call of the ballot box – The Post

This Week’s Editorial: The siren call of the ballot box

The signs of our times
November 17th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Ejvind Sandal
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Local communities and regions are being called to the ballot box. These elections are held every fourth year – and never in between – so on November 21 the country’s municipal and regional councils are up for re-election.

On the night following the election we will probably see strange coalitions being formed and dissolved before the dawn breaks, with the new – or old – mayor presenting him or herself.

The constellations formed do not necessarily follow the national political pattern; blue becomes pink or reddish or the other way around before the wheeling and dealing is over.

Being a council member is not terribly well paid. Even the country’s mayors are likely to earn more from their day jobs. But only one person is going to become mayor.

Or at least outside the cities of Copenhagen and Aarhus, which both have a system whereby a number of deputy mayors are appointed according to the political parties’ relative political representation. If you get 10 percent of the votes, you are entitled to a deputy mayorship.

Lucrative bait
The heads of local municipal councils are paid reasonably well, but hardly enough to justify them being a full-time posts. The secret, though, is the municipal council’s ability to appoint the directors of the public utility boards. These services have increasingly been carved out from communally run entities to become communally owned limited liability companies run by directors who are not professionals.

Publicly-elected local politicians hold these positions, which are often well paid, regardless of whether the candidate has any relevant qualifications. These positions are the rewards dangled as bait when the time comes to constitute the majority to back the mayor. Some people can get more than half a million kroner on the side at this game.

It’s not a pretty sight – it’s a clandestine hand-to-hand fight, overruling old friendships and alliances. If you win it’s worth the dirty business, as you have four years in which to kiss and make up and get ready for the next election.

It’s a numbers game
On a national basis the political parties regard mayorships as political trophies, so we will see mayor tallies brandished as visible manifestations of the success of the hunt.

Dansk Folkeparti are hoping for one or two mayors. Alternativet, Socialistisk Folkeparti, Radikale and Enhedslisten are just hoping for representation. The bulk of the country’s big city mayors are from Socialdemokratiet, and so traditionally is the lord mayor in Copenhagen. Venstre will take the rural cities, and Konservative will take the rich suburbs in north Zealand such as Gentofte.

Portent for the future
All in all, we don’t know what impact the immigration question will have. Four years ago the panic of a perceived refugee tsunami made politicians turn pale. Refugees have now become a job-creating operation in many cities or districts, and this may have changed attitudes.

Ultimately, the process is a mid-term indication as to which way the national winds will blow in the next general election. This is up to the PM to call when he decides that he has suffered enough humiliations keeping his hand on the national tiller.

Ejvind Sandal


Copenhagen Post co-owner Ejvind Sandal has never been afraid to voice his opinion. In 1997 he was fired after a ten-year stint as the chief executive of Politiken for daring to suggest the newspaper merged with Jyllands-Posten. He then joined the J-P board in 2001, finally departing in 2003, the very year it merged with Politiken. He is also a former chairman of the football club Brøndby IF (2000-05) where he memorably refused to give Michael Laudrup a new contract prior to his hasty departure. A practising lawyer until 2014, Sandal is also the former chairman of Vestas Wind Systems and Axcel Industriinvestor. He bought the Copenhagen Post in 2000, and since June 2017 he has been a co-owner.

Related News



Latest News

Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: The siren call of the ballot box
Activities
Opera Review: This elixir masterfully plucks the heartstrings!
National
Science News in Brief: Taking ‘the pill’ increases risk of suicide, new research shows
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Playing it safe with a family-friendly julekalender

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved