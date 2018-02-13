 This Week’s Editorial: A man of today – The Post

This Week’s Editorial: A man of today

Crown Prince Frederik reaches big milestone (photo: Royal Family – Steen Evald/Bysted)
May 26th, 2018 6:00 am| by Ejvind Sandal
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Today, Crown Prince Frederik will celebrate his 50th birthday – along with all of us.

In our democracy it is a paradox to have a hereditary head of state; nowhere else in the kingdom is anybody entitled to inherit positions. There are still counts and barons about, but since 1919, although it is still possible to inherit such titles, any privileges attached to them have been abolished through the constitution.

Not so, however, for the Royal Family. The eldest son inherits the throne or, if there are no sons, since 1953 the eldest daughter – but some day that will probably change to total equality as in Sweden.

Multi-talents all
We are blessed with a royal family of high quality. Queen Margrethe II is a descendent of the French marshal Bernadotte and his common-born wife Desiree. It’s a bloodline that has spawned designers, painters and international personalities.

In her own right the queen has designed ecclesiastical robes and theatrical costumes and fashioned some impressive oil paintings – and not been too shy to exhibit them. Among other things, the late Prince Henrik was musically talented.

However, not much of this seems to have rubbed off on the Crown Prince. His music teacher famously complained about the lack of effort he put into practising the piano.

Physical and intellectual
However, Frederik has shown extraordinary physical skills when facing the fierce and uninhabited wastes of east Greenland – mostly with dog sledges.

He also enlisted to train as the Danish equivalent of a navy seal and completed the course on even terms with the professionals. Each year 600 apply to the elite Frogman Corps, 20 get through to basic training and only four to eight pass.

It is not only about physicality. Frederik has a degree in political science from Aarhus University and has studied at Harvard. He has been the monarch’s representative on the government council and no minister has had reason to complain about his common-sense approach and disciplined preparation.

Now, he represents Denmark on the International Olympic Committee and has shown personality and integrity. Just as he does not tell the government what to do by dint of constitutional constraints, he lets his personal judgement guide his mind and does not let himself be told what to think by anyone. A little noise has been heard in certain political circles, but it died down as people realised that Frederik’s integrity surmounts everything.

A rosy royal future
On top of everything else we have admired his taste in girlfriends. They were smart and beautiful. We have had even more reason to admire his taste in his choice of spouse. Crown Princess Mary has charmed everybody. Her language skills are equal to the crown prince’s, who is fluent in English, French and German. She is also fluent in Danish.

Added to all this the two have produced four beautiful children. Some day we expect a Christian 11th and are pleased that the constitutional monarchy will exist for future generations, as neither the people of Denmark nor the crown prince are showing signs of wanting to change things.

Therefore we join the chorus of congratulators and say Happy Birthday and Many Happy Returns.

Ejvind Sandal


Copenhagen Post co-owner Ejvind Sandal has never been afraid to voice his opinion. In 1997 he was fired after a ten-year stint as the chief executive of Politiken for daring to suggest the newspaper merged with Jyllands-Posten. He then joined the J-P board in 2001, finally departing in 2003, the very year it merged with Politiken. He is also a former chairman of the football club Brøndby IF (2000-05) where he memorably refused to give Michael Laudrup a new contract prior to his hasty departure. A practising lawyer until 2014, Sandal is also the former chairman of Vestas Wind Systems and Axcel Industriinvestor. He bought the Copenhagen Post in 2000, and since June 2017 he has been a co-owner.

Related News



Latest News

Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: A man of today
Business
Supermarket to sell ’ugly’ veggies at discount prices
EU
Denmark amongst lowest rates of child obesity in Europe
International
Danish IS fighter arrested in Turkey

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved