This Week’s Editorial: Brexit not Daxit

Monty Python could not have given better entertainment than the live TV from the UK’s House of Commons over the past month.

Pro-union united

Brexit is a fact, but to what end? Are we going to see a Norwegian or Swiss model or what?

The EU has not seen anything like it before, and the likelihood is that it will never happen again.

The Danish population has with disbelief observed how a divided population and a divided country is now celebrating that they have got their country back.

The Danes have had a wake-up call. Now more than 70 percent support the EU membership, and less than 20 percent are against membership. Not that any opposition to the EU has any idea regarding what they would do if they left.

Safer all round

The Danes are proud of their iron lady Margrethe Vestager, who like a superhero battles the monopolists, tax evaders and other immoral players with fines so big that it will hopefully have some impact on them.

A small country is simply much safer in a coalition with others and one cannot deny that Europe has been a much safer place to live and trade.

There have been setbacks. The ridiculous border controls in southern Jutland and with Sweden are an ongoing example of how money and resources are wasted for the sake of calming the right-wing opportunists.

Coronavirus concerns

The law that prohibits the wearing of face-masks in public is the same. Are we going to criminalise people wearing face masks to protect themselves from the Coronavirus?

We have learned in recent weeks how the virus is rapidly spreading – up 20 percent during the 24 hours prior to publication – and now thousands of people are getting it and hundreds are dying.

Up until now it’s been infecting people at the same rate as a bout of seasonal flu in Denmark, but it would be interesting to learn more about how people are recovering – as the media’s coverage has so far been disproportionately focused on death, not life.

Spectrum shifts

On the home front, there has been an interesting development in which two of the parties have been siding with the opposite end of the political spectrum.

While Dansk Folkeparti is gravitating towards becoming one of the government’s support parties, Radikale would appear to be increasingly leaning towards the blue bloc, as it recently sided with them against proposals to protect occupants of rented flats against greedy capital funds.

It was a significant breach in the left-bloc solidarity that supports the government.

Climate action needed

Still, it was a mere trifle compared to the climate issue. And over the next few months, we will all be holding our breath in expectation that effective political action will finally be made.

But inactivity aside, nothing is really that rotten in the state of Denmark – particularly compared to some other countries in Europe.

Danremain!