 This Week's Editorial: Order, order, order - The Post

This Week’s Editorial: Order, order, order

Better brew some more coffee Mette, 2020 is going to be busy (photo: Jakob Horn)
December 25th, 2019 5:00 am| by Ejvind Sandal

All that fascinating live TV from the House of Commons in the UK is coming to an end now. Boris Johnson has a strong majority and, being a man of action, he will use it. The opposition is in ruins, so no point tuning in for another five years.

In Denmark there is probably more than three years until the next general election. What can we expect to see? Certainly, PM Mette Frederiksen is facing challenges.

Dropped a brick
Firstly, her promise of a reform of the early retirement law was a vote winner. But can she deliver? For decades, people have assumed that to qualify you had to be worn-out physically – bricklayers, for example – and be able to demonstrate your state of disrepair. But Frederiksen sees early retirement as a legal right.

It will take some time and deliberation to define ‘worn out’, and many politicians are expecting fallout. It may have helped her win the 2019 election, but it could end up becoming a brick wall at the next election.

Climate clanger?
Secondly, Frederiksen has taken on the climate fight, even though there are no obvious ways using existing technology, to achieve her ambitious 70/30 declaration. And the funding isn’t there in the budget. So will the future be kind to her?

Her saviour might be the Danish people, who are radically altering their behaviour. They are reducing their air travel and meat consumption, whilst embracing electric transport and generally trying to raise their awareness. Young people are the voters who will be around the longest and more Greta Thurnbergs are inevitable.

Governmental crime?
Thirdly, there is crime and the feeling that the government’s hardline stance on immigration and continued border controls could come back to haunt Frederiksen.

The controls are wasting police resources to the extent that people are increasingly turning to private policing. After all, a burgled home is of little interest to the police. They rarely show up at the scene and are prone to dismissing the case after less than a week.

Incompetent at the core
Fourthly, there is corruption – and there’s nothing the general public dislikes more than a scandal in public administration.

Somebody working for the Danish Defence authority responsible for buildings and facilities managed to get a home extension worth 1.7 million kroner, the Britta Nielsen trial continues to rumbles on with over 100 million kroner unlikely to resurface, and don’t forget the billions swindled in the share dividend tax refund scandal – the common thread is incompetence among public employees.

Factor in the failure of the health service to adapt a uniform IT system and the general disarray facing a national tax office that needed to start from scratch, and the public have a lot to grumble about.

No wonder the PM started her government with a declaration that there was a need for trust.

Yes, there are no doubts: 2020 could be a testing year. In the meantime, let us wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Ejvind Sandal


Copenhagen Post co-owner Ejvind Sandal has never been afraid to voice his opinion. In 1997 he was fired after a ten-year stint as the chief executive of Politiken for daring to suggest the newspaper merged with Jyllands-Posten. He then joined the J-P board in 2001, finally departing in 2003, the very year it merged with Politiken. He is also a former chairman of the football club Brøndby IF (2000-05) where he memorably refused to give Michael Laudrup a new contract prior to his hasty departure. A practising lawyer until 2014, Sandal is also the former chairman of Vestas Wind Systems and Axcel Industriinvestor. He has been the owner of the Copenhagen Post since 2000.

Related News



Latest News

Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: Order, order, order
CPH Post Voices
Living Faith: When God came to us as a baby
CPH Post Voices
An Actor’s Life: This Scepter’d Isle
Business Opinions
Union Views: Five hacks to survive the infamous Christmas staff party

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved