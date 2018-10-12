 This Week’s Editorial: Who can we trust these days? – The Post

This Week’s Editorial: Who can we trust these days?

Who’s being hung out to dry here (photo: Pixabay)
October 27th, 2018 5:50 am| by Ejvind Sandal
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Never trust a banker. Our favourite aphorism has never been as relevant as today.

The latest news is that laundering money is secondary to the daylight robbery being carried out by the bandits in three-piece suits. It follows on from the car manufacturers being jailed for doctoring software to falsely register levels of exhaust fumes. And meanwhile, our local heroine, Margrethe Vestager, is handing out heavy fines to cartels in breach of EU competition regulations.

Dodgy moral compass
Even the most liberal must acknowledge that mankind is incapable of controlling its moral compass when even the best brands are cheating as best they can. Our economic systems have never been this vulnerable, and they are being abused with the help of greedy lawyers, accountants, consultants and even hackers, who are penetrating firewalls just for the fun of it.

Still, it is a comforting thought that, although the bad guys will always be frontrunners in testing the systems, society is catching up – slowly but surely. Pull the tiger’s tail often enough and eventually, the tiger will appear.

In China, some rich people are building secure basement storage rooms for the money they stack there. They are afraid of banking it. More often, people showing sudden affluence are being called to the tax office to prove the legitimacy of their wealth. The Panama Papers are showing the way.

Forcing a change
There is so much money at stake in the current tax return fraud scheme that nations will have to put aside their fear of upsetting banks and force them to operate on the side of the public good – even if some of them will go to the wall in the process.

Whilst waiting for the sheriff to take action, we unfortunately see that nations are looking down instead of up. The UK is struggling to find a tolerable way to Brexit Europe and Italy is ignoring the common budgetary goals. In Denmark, politicians are afraid to join the EU banking union, which is more necessary than ever before.

The EU seems to have lost perspective and is sealing the borders to enter Europe, while President Trump is considering a deployment of the US Army on the southern border to Mexico. We see remedies but no solutions.

The general public is losing faith in elected politicians and increasingly supporting right and or left-wing groups, which are turning into parties with a lot of anger but few practical solutions. Not that these are easy to come by. But the problems will not go away until nations realise they are unable to solve these issues on their own. That goes for the US and its president, too.

International solutions
The climate issue and migration can only be dealt with in an international context and through compulsory methods. On top of this, we now have to catch up with the smart white collar criminals, which also demands international co-operation, as the culprits are international operators.

The really sad thing is that these people should have known better. The good thing is that they have stolen so much they can’t possibly have spent it all yet, and that in the digital world money leaves a trail that doesn’t go away.

So, bad guys, beware – the sheriff’s office has got a computer too. And when our prisons are freed up from cannabis salesmen after a liberalisation like the one Canada has just implemented, there will be ample room for the financial gangsters.

Ejvind Sandal


Copenhagen Post co-owner Ejvind Sandal has never been afraid to voice his opinion. In 1997 he was fired after a ten-year stint as the chief executive of Politiken for daring to suggest the newspaper merged with Jyllands-Posten. He then joined the J-P board in 2001, finally departing in 2003, the very year it merged with Politiken. He is also a former chairman of the football club Brøndby IF (2000-05) where he memorably refused to give Michael Laudrup a new contract prior to his hasty departure. A practising lawyer until 2014, Sandal is also the former chairman of Vestas Wind Systems and Axcel Industriinvestor. He has been the owner of the Copenhagen Post since 2000.

Related News



Latest News

Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: Who can we trust these days?
Activities
On Screens • Supersonic men: That’s why they call them Mister Fahrenheit
Business
Denmark aims to ensure future sustainable protein sources
Business
Business News in Brief: Danish firms setting up shop in UK to avoid possible Brexit tariffs

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved